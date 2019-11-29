Meet Mert Turkmen - The Food Influencer Who Is On A Global Journey

When we hear the word food, we have a lot of dishes and delicacies running in our mind. Mert Turkmen who has been a hardcore foodie all his life decided to make his career in the culinary industry at a very young age. He has been a renowned restauranter in Dubai. At the age of 15, he began working in the hospitality industry after which he started spending most of his time in the kitchen at his father’s steakhouse in Bebek, Turkey. With time, his interest got developed into his passion and he decided to work in Cipriani in Istanbul. Moreover, he was born in Istanbul in the environment of fashion, travel and glamour which saw his interest getting into the luxury restaurant market.

Throwing light at his career, Mert said, “I had very humble beginnings, but as the years went on, when I started growing in my career, I ended up in the glamorous UAE. First working in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, now I am working at one of Dubai’s top restaurants.” After almost working for 5 years at Cipriani, he made a shift in his work and started working at Robertos in DIFC as a lounge manager. While working there, he got another offer from Scalini, Dubai. Mert, however, grabbed that opportunity after which something unexpected happened in his life. When he was working as a restaurant manager at Scalini, the owner of Galliard approached him who wanted to grow his business in Dubai.

After a lot of meetings and discussions, Mert and his team moved to Galliard and made the restaurant as one of the most successful names. He has been working there as a restaurant operations manager for almost 7 years now. Besides this, he is a travel lover, a true fashionista and an Instagram influencer who loves to share his life experiences with his followers. Over the years, the young and dynamic influencer has not only achieved success in the culinary industry but also travelled to different parts of the world thus understanding the different cultures and exploring various cuisines of the world. Mert Turkmen’s story truly proves how the passion for anything can bring lots of success in life.

