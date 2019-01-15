Meet Millo

things-to-do

A masterclass by famous Italian street artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino aka Millo will introduce attendees to the art of murals

You walk on a pavement surrounded by nothing other than cars, taxis and rickshaws outnumbering the number of people, the raging sound of traffic, and a few trees that are barely surviving. So, when you stand in front of a building, that instead of being built with glass panels that reflects your tiny role in the universe, is loaded with colour and delivers a good message, it is a joy to behold.



A mural in Belgiuam by Millo

The St+art India Foundation has worked extensively in the field of public art and has transformed Mahim East with 11 murals. Their latest collaboration is with Italian street artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino, aka Millo, who explores the urban setting by depicting friendly inhabitants.



Camillo Giorgino aka Millo

Today, Millo will also conduct a masterclass where he will talk of his work. Speaking more about his visit and the agenda of the event, he says, "This is an amazing experience; it is my first time in India and painting in Dharavi neighbourhood has been a unique feeling. I really hope to be back soon in the future to bring my art to India. This will be an occasion to meet the students, to show them the process behind my work in the hope of inspiring them."

ON: Today, 6.30 pm onwards

AT: Istituto Marangoni, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 62613100

