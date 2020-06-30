Meet one of the most promising Young Film-Maker Gokul Konar

At a first glance he looks just another young guy, but he is superbly talented. At the age of 20 years Gokul Konar has already directed 6 short films most of which are based on social issues like ‘Nasha’ which was screened in THE LIFT session of United Nations ,talks about Drugs Addiction and Alcoholism. He is one of the most promising film-maker at such a young age.

Gokul Konar comes from a humble back-ground, so he understands value of money and hard-work. He hasn’t spent even a single penny to learn nuances of film making. He has learnt everything with the help of his brother and through free courses and material on internet. Gokul started his film career at the age of 15, and played a crucial role in movie ‘Gubbara’. His acting in the movie is so natural and impressive that nobody can say that he hasn’t learnt acting nor has any film back ground. Gubbara was selected in CMS International Children Film Festival, and he also received an award in SIES college of Arts and Science. Then he acted in one more movie ‘Litter’.

It was at the age of seventeen that he decided that he would pursue career in film-making, as he is passionate about each and every part of it. Although it wasn’t an easy decision, coming from a financial back ground where following such dream looks nearly impossible. But Gokul Konar Made it possible. He says “Three of the most important things in life are passion, dedication and hard-work. If you are passionate about something and ready to put in all your efforts and dedication, then even god and luck stand by your side.”

Gokul Konar’s Movie ‘Nasha’ was not only screened at THE LIFT session of UN but in First Time Film Maker section in Pinewood Studios Pinewood Road as well. He has also been honored by Best Director Award by in Ambedkar college for his short film ' Nasha’. Having achieved so much at such an early stage of life he certainly is an inspiration for many youngsters who want to pursue career in film making or Entertainment industry.

