Meet Paula Leca, the lady who gave Cristiano Ronaldo free burgers

The woman, who fed star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo free burgers when he used to beg for food as a kid, has surfaced after an appeal by the Juventus striker. Ronaldo, in a recent interview with ITV host Piers Morgan, had revealed that he and his friends begged for free burgers from McDonald's when they were 11 and were fed by a girl called Edna. He said he wanted to find her and two other girls and wished to invite them for dinner.

And after days of searching, Paula Leca came forward to reveal she was one of the three women. "They would appear in front of the restaurant, and when there were hamburgers left, our manager would give us permission to hand them over," Leca told Portuguese radio station

Renascenca.



Paula Leca

"One of the boys, Ronaldo, was the most timid of them," said Leca, adding that she would be very keen to go if Ronaldo invited her to dinner.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates