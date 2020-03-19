Meet Pinakin Shukla, the man who is working hard for the betterment of the society

While there are people who work for their own growth, there also very few who work for the betterment of society. Pinakin Shukla is that name who is a politician, social activist and land developer based in Virpur, Mahisagar district in Gujarat. His father Mr.Mukesh Shukla had been a president of Kheda-Anand district panchayat from 1995 to 2000 and he also won district panchayat elections for three consecutive times. Born in a respected political family, Pinakin is blessed with leadership and management skills. Following his father's footsteps, Pinakin Shukla has won a kheda district panchayat election with the highest margin in Gujarat in the year of 2013(Lead by 6700+ Votes), he also was the youngest chairman of APMC virpur, he also won Mahi Sagar district panchayat with the highest margin in whole Gujarat (Lead by 5500+ votes), he was the youngest chairman of the standing committee of Mahi Sagar district panchayat. In his political career, he has never lost any election nor any family member of him since India's independence. Pinakin is constantly putting in his efforts for the betterment of society.

A visionary leader, Shukla's main aim is to develop Mahisagar district and help people in fighting from social issues which are prevailing in the society. He aims to eradicate poverty and wants to provide education thus creating employment opportunities. Over the years, Pinakin Shukla has contributed in several sectors including health, roadways, food and education. Besides arranging several medical camps for needy people. With a heart of gold, he has also been donating more than 2000 blankets and more than 5000 clothes to the needy people in his district every year.

Throwing light on his charity works, Provides daily food to poor people at lunawada city under banner of 'ATITHI' in which anyone and everyone can have food for free.Pinakin Shukla has done several works over the years. In year of 2005 he donated land and constructed a newly bus stand(cost of land & making is around 1 crore rupees) at virpur which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi.He has constructed many temples like Mukeshwar Mahadev Temple, Bhatiji Mandir and Ramji Mandir in his locality. Apart from this, he also donated an extensive land for dargah in Virpur. "I have always been inclined towards doing the betterment of people and society. My aim is to make Virpur a place which has access to anything and everything which fulfills the human requirements", he said. Pinakin Shukla's future plans are to develop old age homes, start English medium schools, launch a special school for disabled people in his locality by the coming years.

