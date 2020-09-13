Meet Pranshu Sikka: The face of socially-relevant entrepreneurship in India

Pranshu Sikka always had a knack of donning many hats. Whether it was being a sportsperson, excelling in academia, securing admission in top colleges of the country, or becoming one of the most sought-after PR professionals, he has always thrived on seeking newer challenges in life. However, it was his accidental journey to becoming a serial entrepreneur that truly transformed his outlook towards the world. While he was always a reporter at heart, his love eventually transformed into a passion for revolutionizing the communications landscape at large.

Sikka has fostered many startups that have grown to become successful ventures. Today, he is credited with being the driving force behind The Pivotals, 360-degree integrated communications firm that is helping Indian and global companies realize their branding vision. Ever since its inception, The Pivotals has executed a plethora of high-stake brand projects to help its clients stand out against their competitors.

Pranshu Sikka is also an avid foodie, and the founder of food delivery chain 'Be Bhukkad'. The brand has many innovative Indian culinary delights and thousands of satisfied customers to its credit. However, what sets him apart is the fact that this first-generation entrepreneur has not once let his professional journey deter his commitment to the society.

Sikka has been associated with many relevant contemporary issues, especially in the child rights and woman empowerment fields. As a social activist and commentator, he has also been outspoken about various other issues of economic and political significance. In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, he wanted to find avenues for economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. So, he co-founded Kashmironomics, a think tank to help chart an economic roadmap for the development of the newly formed Union Territories.

Pranshu's ability to mobilize thought processes and positively influence outlook on key social and economic concerns have made him a much-admired personality across professional genres. The application of this sentiment perhaps best reflects in the success of his ventures.

Pranshu Sikka also believes that as entrepreneurs, the responsibility towards the society does not merely stop at generating employment. "We must imbibe empathy in the way we function as individuals and organizations. That is the only way to have a meaningful impact on issues that are most pertinent to those who are not as fortunate as us," he adds.

