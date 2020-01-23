Meet Rahul Shetty, the man behind Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance in Street Dancer 3D

Rahul Shetty, who has choreographed several songs in Street Dancer 3D, considers it a once in a lifetime experience to work with renowned actors like Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

Sharing his experience choreographing the songs of the film, Rahul said: "It was definitely challenging to choreograph the whole cast. There were greatest dancers of our country along with Varun, Shraddha, Nora and the legend Prabhudeva. It's a dance film and ABCD2 was already a great hit. So it was a responsibility on my shoulders to make them stand out than the earlier parts."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D features recreated versions of hit songs, Illegal weapon, Lagdi Lahore Di and Mukkala Muqabla.

On talking about the uniqueness of each song, Rahul added: "There are 12 songs and many different dancing pieces . each song has different elements like Garmi is an out and out peppy song with powerful moves, Muqabla is totally Prabhudeva's song. Illegal weapon's a face-off between Varun and Shraddha on the streets of Dubai in hot weather, Lahore we shot at the air runway and on the roof with great height with minus temperature."

"Each song has its own set of challenges and we tried to come up with the best. My experience in choreographing all 10 to 12 songs along with Kriti Mahesh was till now the best experience in my choreographing career. It's once in a lifetime experience for a choreographer to do 10 to 12 songs in a film.

The film is set to release on January 24.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates