Meet Rahul Vohra a.k.a irahul vohra the most beloved social media influencer

Youtuber and social media influencer hand out their expertise like candy. It’s cheaper than film school, and it’s awesome. But the number of channels that exist can feel daunting if uploading low-quality content. Thus it is very important to always keep up the social media game strong and in your favour. Rahul Vohra an ace YouTuber and social media influencer are one of the big names in the digital business. With thousands of subscribers, leading resource for content at any level. The attracting and engaging tone combined with invaluable information makes his channel a go-to.

Rahul Vohra's content demonstrates the importance of a shot to drive the narrative may it be in videos or pictures. Rahul is always open to learning new things and looking for inspiration to boost his creativity. He indulges in narrative building tips, and how to tell a better story. His youtube channel belongs on the list because of the way he delivers the content. It entertains its audience on a different level setting them in the context of filming. It’s a channel devoted to providing complete entertainment. A channel to keep you in the loop with the actors you love and amazing storytelling.

Rahul Vohra is an actor too and has indulged in theatre at an early age in Delhi. He has also been a part of the movie "Unfreedom" which was released on Netflix. He has been producing and creating videos on digital platforms since past 4 years picking social topics such as 'Pakistan chale jao' Which went viral and was based on the present scenario of two communities about their misunderstandings. He also made a video which was based on Political agendas of some political leaders ( the divide and rule strategy between the communities ) 'Vo humare kabhi ho nahi sakte'. Another sensitive topic picked by him which was based on a misunderstanding between the couple which leads to divorce and how both the families play a vital role to save the relationship 'Talaak' was highly viewed and appreciated by everyone.

Rahul Vohra's youtube channel and social media focus on bigger filmmaking and working on different and trendy topics. He has a pretty crazy following, which makes sense considering the quality of his content. He uses his everyday life to video and reviews what’s around him, which makes for a pretty inspirational channel. He delivers some unique content and successful high-quality shooting. He also has a ton of knowledge of video/photo creativity and production arena. He gets better with each video, this hatke youtube and social media influencer does a great job with his consistent, actionable content.

His channel is awesome for any level audience and its goal is to teach and entertain everyone with its plain and simple storyline. His unabashed hard work and professional experience in the field makes his channel a leading resource for social media addicts. His channel is building fast and is dedicated to lighting. It boasts some pretty cool content that is fun and entertaining. He has some of the best videos exploring, the channel gives both creative and entertaining view to its audience.

