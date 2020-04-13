Meet Raj Deepak, a social media influencer living a dreamy life!

An esteemed social media influencer, with overwhelming and relevant content, Raj Deepak is an illustrious man living the life in an unprecedented way. A life which others only admire, Raj is endeavoring it. A man mastering multifarious aspects of being an influencer, he has proven to be on a novel path of achieving the goals he seeks.

A distinguished personality, Raj is intensively followed on his social platforms, where he profoundly exhibits his commitment to his work environment. With a fanbase of 59K+ followers on Instagram, his snaps depict his dedication to his profile. Raj has worked in collaboration with multitudinous renowned brands in diverse industries. Fashion, Travel, Fitness and Lifestyle industries are the key ones, where Raj is par-excellence.

Always being an out-of-the-box kind of person in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities since school days, Raj was fixated on never choosing anybody else’s authority. In the years of the culmination of his adolescence, he determinedly sought a profession to make a crystal stand. A remark he often receives is that the profession was made or him, as he is best-suited with his novel ideas as an influencer.

Having hitherto ventured into places like Dubai, Germany, Italy, Crete, Santorini, Switzerland, Barcelona, London and many more, he has effectuated plans to visit much more when time permits. He subtly unveiled his plans of starting vlogs and exploring the specific domain.

As a marvel content developer, who develops relevant and high-grade content, Raj is a guy with pioneering ideas. We wish that he procures monumental fame as he walks the stairs to success.

