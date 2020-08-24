Meet Rippy Koul - An Inspiring Actress & Entrepreneur

The road to fame and success lies in hard work and talent. With both these ingredients, Rippy Koul made her way as the most successful entrepreneur and a celebrity. Hailing from Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, she pursued her degree in engineering from Mumbai. An IT professional by her qualification, she also holds a master's degree in Management Information System from the USA. Rippy has got tremendous corporate experience who has worked in the world's renowned consulting firm McKinsey in the USA.

After years of experience, Koul turned a businesswoman with her own company named 'SIEM Facility Management'. Not just an entrepreneur, she is even a social media influencer and a YouTuber. To name a few of her works, she has collaborated with many national and global brands including Loreal Paris, VLCC, Renne, Morgansalchemy, Bioderma, Senchafit, Levenrosebeauty, Care Of Vitamins, Vibe Los Angeles, Zanya Wellness, Organic Care, O4U and many more.

In the year 2017, she was bestowed with Ms Comedian J&K 2017 Award for her excellent comedy videos. With her video content, she has not just wooed the audience but has also built her strong fanbase over the digital domain. She says, "Never limit yourself to only one genre or category of work. As a businesswoman, I was sure about my skills as an influencer. The kind of content you create plays a very important role in building your audience. My aim has always been clear - to create relatable and authentic content."

Besides this, Rippy Koul will also be seen in a lead role in a feature film by Atlantic Films. The film is titled 'Kashmir - The Final Resolution' and will be completed by the end of this year. As far as her on-screen presence is concerned, the multi-talented personality is also seen playing the role of a Kashmiri Pandit activist in the TV show 'Nation Building with Yuvraj Kumar & Rippy Koul'. The show airs on Zee Network. The businesswoman cum influencer has got some major plans for expanding her social media and YouTube channel in the coming time.

