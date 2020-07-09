Meet Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike social media has discovered

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. It has almost been a month but contemporaries and colleagues in the Hindi film industry continue to miss him and post about him on social media. His fans, especially, have been missing him deeply and dearly.

And now, they have discovered the late actor's lookalike in the form of Sachin Tiwari. On June 29, Tiwari had uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram account and a lot of comments stated how he had a striking resemblance to Rajput. Have a look at his picture right here:

And here are a few comments, one user wrote- "Bhaiya aap bilkul sushant ji k jaise ho." (sic) Another one stated- "Really mai same to same sushant singh rajput ho aap." (sic)

And taking to his Facebook account, Tiwari thanked the people for their comments and wrote- "Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone." (sic)

Rajput, who began his career with television in the form of Pavitra Rishta, went on to become a bonafide movie star and did films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sonchiriya, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, and Chhichhore.

His last release would be Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, Dil Bechara, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The trailer dropped recently and fans and the film industry couldn't help but rave about it and miss a performer that went away too soon!

