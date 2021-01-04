Meet Sartaaj Kakkar, the rising star

He is just eleven years old but he touched the hearts of viewers with his endearing performances in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Judwaa-2. Yet, child actor Sartaaj Kakkar remains grounded of his stardom, "Acting is my passion and being in front of the camera is something I have always wanted to do since childhood. I would make faces and enact scenes and even dance in front of the camera.

His tryst with acting started when he was around five years old, "Like many kids, my parents thought it would be nice to see if there was a possibility of doing something in films. One thing led to another, and I bagged my first advertisement. My mother and father have been very supportive and I am glad they have never put any kind of pressure with regards to my work or studies," explains Sartaaj who since then has been a part of several commercials for brands.

Apart from acting, Sartaaj is known on social media platforms for his gymnastics skills. His Instagram is filled with headstands and flips but the lesser-known fact is that he choose gymnastics only as a curriculum activity and also because of one of his favourite actor Tiger Shroff, "I love Tiger sir. He is really flexible and is an amazing dancer. I'd love to work him someday. I also want to work with Shah Rukh Khan sir," he says.

Sartaaj who has also worked with Ranveer Singh in a television commercial, adds that in school he is treated like other normal kids, "My friends keep me grounded. They are very happy when I narrate to them the stories of working with different celebrities. I manage my studies on the sets."

The child actor has a few projects lined up including a film titled Borivali Ka Bruce Lee, which features Ayesha Takia and Neil Bhoopalam.