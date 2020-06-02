Meet sensational Puneet Tyagi, one of the most promising men's fashion Influencer of country

Puneet Tyagi,26 is a handsome young Delhiite who is making it into headlines as one of the most promising men's fashion Influencer to look for. Nobody can escape noticing his extremely attractive well built personality. But his endeavor to reach to this success isn’t as easy as it seems to be. He has been through his own ups and downs before reaching to the place where he is. Let us know what makes him a successful social media influencer of our country

Followed passion over traditional profession

Puneet Tyagi is a qualified lawyer, he has completed graduation in law from a reputed university of Delhi, but fashion was always his calling. He was member of college fashion team and walked the ramp for college fashion shows. He came into notice because of his well built personality, ramp skills and confidence. After that he never looked back and did modelling for extremely renowned brands. But he never left studies, it was really hard to get both the things going at same pace but he accomplished it because of his dedication and hard work. Inspite of working with a reputed law firm he kept doing modeling and started blogging on his blog fashionwithpuneet to share his knowledge.

Worked relentlessly to reach on top

Being on job in a law firm at a demanding position Puneet makes sure that his passion and responsibility of being a successful fashion influencer is never left behind. He takes care of each and every small detail before putting content on social media, where he has almost 40,000 followers. He makes sure that he never misses out on consistency and quality of his content.Puneet has to work 14-16 hours everyday but he has no qualms about it, He says” It was important for me to pursue job to arrange initial funds required for continuing my passion. Any amount of hard work is okay if it takes you closer to your goal.”

Self driven personality and well planned approach

Puneet is completely a self driven man. He has an innate ability to accomplish whatever he decides to do. From the very beginning he kept his backup plan ready so he doesn’t have to depend on anyone to follow his heart. He says “ Being a men’s fashion Influencer is a thankless job, you know you are entering into something that has high levels of uncertainty joined with cut throat competition, you need to enter well prepared.”

Excellent knowledge of latest fashion and grooming trends

Puneet belongs to world of fashion he knows very well that fashion and grooming trends change quite frequently, so himself updated with everything happening in fashion world. His modelling background helps him to understand and explain more conveniently and convincingly. He knows exactly what would slay or what would nay. That is why he is among the top 10 men's fashion Influencers of India.

Utilizing all possible social media platforms

He is well versed with importance of social media, so he puts his content across all the platforms very wisely. His followers adores his content on Instagram and YouTube. There is huge demand of his fitness and grooming tips among netizens making him one of the best lifestyle and grooming advisor. His charming looks brings him huge female fan following too.

Puneet Tyagi’s style sense is like fresh breeze of air between soaring temperature of Delhi, Modern, cool and practicable. This dashing men's fashion Influencer is definitely worth every bit what he is known for I.e. influencing the fashion.

