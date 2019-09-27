Meet singer Shahid Shabaz winner off voice off UAE

Little did he know that a person who came to fulfill his dreams with no big profile or fame would one day have the whole of Dubai run to any part of a corner where he would perform.

He is a very loving and warm person with a voice that is God-gifted. When he sings I have noticed that he makes himself a part of the song and sings.

Wherever he goes to sing, almost every person is there to listen to Shahid particularly. I wish him the very best from my heart and pray he reaches more success in his life. Always at an absolute loss of words to describe Shahid's performance. A power-packed evening full of entertainment is guaranteed each time he's on stage!

With a humble yet charming persona to match his soulful voice Shahid is a crowd magnet. He's a versatile singer & has the ability to transport his audience to a tranquil place.

If you've attended his shows you'll agree he always connects with his fans & in fact leaves everyone mesmerized right till the very last note.

His determination & confidence are bound to take him places. I often think he deserves a spot in Bollywood & wouldn't be surprised to see him on an album cover soon!

The magnetic performer is currently creating his own album which he is looking forward to launching soon. In spite of the growing success, Shahid remains to be a humble human who is always happy to meet every fan's request during his concerts.

His blend of English and Arabic leave the audience mesmerized. His singing style is influenced by famous singers like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Kishore Kumar and the legend Mohammad Rafi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever