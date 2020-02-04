Meet Sooraj Pancholi as Hawa Singh, the father of Indian Boxing!

Sooraj Pancholi has starred in two films in his career so far- Hero and Satellite Shankar, and now he's gearing up for his third and perhaps the most ambitious one - Hawa Singh. This man, if you are not aware of, was known as the Father of Indian Boxing, and his contribution to the sport was endless.

Taking to his Instagram account, he announced this new character where he's seen in a muscular and bulked-up avatar. He wrote- They call him the Baap Of Indian Boxing. Here's the first look of Hawa Singh Our effort to bring his story alive on screen. So grateful to play this legend whose story will continue to inspire the generations yet to come!





Will Pancholi finally deliver a knock-out punch at the box-office?

