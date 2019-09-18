Meet Super Car Collector from Tamil Nadu - Akram Meeranmalik Abdul

Well, some profiles on social media platforms we see are far more exciting than actors and actress as they give all the spice with their styling, machines and lifestyle. In a way, they are a different kind of people who are popular due to their luxurious lifestyle.

They can also be called as a so-called influencer of our time. I was just browsing the internet and looking at Indian's who are passionate about cars. I came up with one name called Akram Meeranmalik Abdul, a famous name from South India. Akram Meernmalik Abdul, better known as Akram Malik comes from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. He is a good looking bearded guy. He and his brother are famous for their love for cars. It is like beast machines in South India are at their home.

People know their car's love, Akram came into the limelight in 2017 when He purchased costliest Aventador S which at that becomes the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold in India. Akram beat top cars record Aventador SV Roadster which was Owned by K V Prasad, a businessman from Bangalore. Akram Malik is also owned many super beast machines in his garages such as Audi R8 and the Nissan GT-R.

Akram Meeranmalik Abdul and his brother also participate in car racing which happens in India. Akram Meeranmalik Abdul is a stylish man. He is no lesser than a hero of the South. He is living a lavish lifestyle like a king. Supercars are his passion. He loves speed and beast machines.

Akram Meeranmalik Abdul is having a fantastic fan following on his Instagram. He has become a different influencer for young ones in the market — a bearded man who looks stylish in every wear. Akram also loves to travel around the places and meet people who are passionate like him. It gives him the energy and confidence to do more in life.

Here's wishing Akram Meeranmalik Abdul all the best for his future ventures and we hope he brings more Beast machines of the world in India and inspire others to live their dreams like he is living.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.