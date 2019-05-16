Meet the 21-year-old boy behind IAF's special patches

national

The boy, Saurav Chordia, works as a graphic designer in New Delhi and has designed two patches that commemorate the air battle that was fought between the Indian Air Force and Pakistan in February 2019

Pic Courtesy/ Saurav Chordia Twitter

The Indian Air Force's finest squadron patches creator is none other than a 21-year-old Political science graduate. The boy, Saurav Chordia, works as a graphic designer in New Delhi and has designed two patches that commemorate the air battle that was fought between the Indian Air Force and Pakistan in February 2019. Saurav Chordia began this when he was just 18-years-old.

One of the patches that was designed for the IAF 51 squadron bears a 'Falcon Slayers' label which also shows an MiG-21 Bison fighter in the cross-hairs with Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet. The Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman belonged to this Squadron and had taken down a PAF F-16 before being hit over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Abhinandan was recently transferred to another MiG 21-Bison Squadron located in Rajasthan.

Saurav Chordia also designed another patch 'AMRAAM dodger' which showcases an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet. On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force fired many American-made AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles but they could not take down IAF's Sukhois.

As reported by NDTV, Saurav Chordia is a cloth merchant's son and he hails from a small town, Basugaon which is located in Assam. Mr Chordia had developed a keen interest in 3D art after his brother had received a computer from the government.

"The government used to give computers to those who passed the Matriculation exam with first division in 2010," Mr Chordia says. "My brother got a computer but I ended up using it to play flight simulators. I also began to develop an interest in aircraft and I started making images of aircraft in 3D," he adds.

His work in aviation art was only noticed after he passed his Class XII examinations. "The developers of the Indian Air Forces mobile game called 'Guardians of the Skies' called me to do an internship. That's where things took off,", said Mr Chordia.

Mr Chordia was soon approached by IAF Squadrons in order to design their Squadron patches. Earlier, he was more than willing to design the patches for free. However, now he receives a stipend of Rs 20,000 from the individual funds.

"It was a huge honour for me when I was asked to make the squadron patch for 45 Squadron ('The Flying Daggers'), the first IAF squadron to fly the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft".

The Indian Air Force much appreciates the young designer's work and are grateful.

"Patches are a reminder of a Squadron's glorious past and fighter pilots wear these with pride," Group Captain Anupam Banerjee, the spokesperson of the IAF, said.

