Meet the A-list lovelies from Sabyasachi's fashion event held in Mumbai

On Saturday night at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, Sabyasachi Mukherjee revisited his debut collection as part of Kashgaar Bazaar â In Retrospect in collaboration with Christian Louboutin'

If a fashion picture is worth a thousand words, then reading the front row tells the best of stories. On Saturday night at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, Sabyasachi Mukherjee revisited his debut collection as part of Kashgaar Bazaar — In Retrospect in collaboration with Christian Louboutin.'

Though the brand champions Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone were missing, the younger Insta-elite including Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey brought their A-game to the Frow.

Louboutin sat snug between Alia Bhatt (draped in one-shouldered toga saree by Sabya), and BFF Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani-Piramal (both wore couture black gowns), while Aditi Rao Hydari and Kalki Koechlin kept the company at the far end of the coveted bench.

Frow's beautiful litany of bobbing heads, necks and shoulders captured many moods. Natasha and Isha took turns chitchatting with each other and Louboutin; sometimes throwing a glance of approval at an outfit; that sociable smile never escaped their faces.

Alia reserved her attention exclusively for the runway spectacle; upright posture with hands tightly fisted as if she was about to break into a school recital, an about-to-smile-pout was a constant for the 30-minute duration of the show.

