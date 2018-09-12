Meet the biggest fan of John Abraham!

bollywood

On Tuesday, Sikandar Kher took to social media to post a heartfelt message for his RAW co-star, John Abraham

Sikandar Kher and John Abraham

Sikandar Kher has wrapped up the shoot of Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which has John Abraham as his co-star. The two struck up a friendship on the set, and on Tuesday, Sikander took to social media to post a heartfelt message for John.

He wrote, "Few films are truly great experiences while filming .. this one was definitely my top.. because of you.. you were so beautiful to work with. You made me so comfortable and you made the entire journey so much fun.. the times you were not on set I missed you. Filmmaking is tough, long and gruelling and you made it smooth, fun and above all a pleasure. Whatever happens and wherever we are in life you will always have a friend in me and a very special place in my heart .. thank you John. #Actor #Star #Friend #Brother #RAW #FilmWrap #JohnAbraham #Films #SilverScreen (sic)."

It seems like Johnny boy has an addition to his fan club. Apart from John Abraham and Sikandar Kher in RAW, Jackie Shroff will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

