Meet the egg that took internet by storm and we are not yoking

The picture of this plain egg with a white background is the most viral picture on Instagram breaking Kyle Jenner's record of 18 million likes.

Picture courtesy/ Kyle Jenner/Twitter

The most liked picture on Instagram that made a buzz on the internet and drove everybody across the globe crazy is none other than of a plain egg. Yes, you heard it right!

The picture of a plain egg with a white background, now known as "world record egg”, has bagged millions of likes on Instagram. It is the most-liked post of all time and also broke Kyle Jenner’s record that held the highest likes on the site. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed saying, "It's true - an egg cracked the record. The most-liked photo on Instagram is now a post with an image of an egg from @world_record_egg. 2019 is going to be eggcellent!"

According to ABC, the owner of the "world record egg" account said he or she is an individual living in London. In an email, the Instagram eggs-pert explained where the idea came from. "While doing dry January I was sitting at home reading an article online about the top 20 Instagram posts of 2018," the email reads. "I thought it would be an interesting experiment to try and beat the record with something as basic as possible."

In its picture caption, the egg account called out Instagram star Kylie Jenner saying "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the caption reads. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

The post referred to a picture shared by the star shortly after the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. After crossing Jenner’s record, the individual wrote it shows "that the internet is amazing. But it wasn't me that achieved it, it was the Egg Gang."

"I guess it's also a comment on celebrity culture and how fragile and easily cracked it is (pun intended)," the individual wrote. "But really I just thought it would be funny if something as simple as an egg could take the crown."

Kylie Jenner expressed her frustration when she commented on Sunday evening on the egg’s success on Instagram in a video where she the dropped an egg on hot pavement to cook. “Take that little egg,” Jenner said.

On Monday, the post surpassed 30 million likes receiving a blue check mark to become a verified account. The Instagram Twitter account wrote of the feat, "Eggcellent work here."

