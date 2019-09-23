Meet the Fantabulous Fitness Freak cum YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

Ever thought of a cool pilot or an IITian becoming an intense Fitness freak or a trending YouTube star? Wow… sounds exciting right? Meet Gaurav Taneja, a fitness icon and an Internet sensation. Within a very short span of time, he has garnered more than 2.8 Million subscribers on his two channels, Gaurav is basically known for his original content with a hint of entertainment along with some beautiful cinematography shots.

They say ‘Creative Sans Borders” and Gaurav is the best example we have seen ever. So, let’s get to know more about his journey from a captain of an Airbus 320 to a successful YouTuber.

Gaurav graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur (2004-2008) where he was the General Secretary Sports and Games and also a Weightlifting Gold Medalist of the Inter IIT Sports Meet from 2006 to 2008. He has many more accolades under his belt such as Gold Medalist, Bodybuilding in the Mr. Delhi competition in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and he has also represented the state of Delhi in the Satish Sugar Classic, Belgaum (National Bodybuilding Competition) and placed fourth. To add to his repertoire, he is a certified nutritionist, a personal trainer, a professional bodybuilder, and to our surprise an aviator as well. Yes! He serves as a Captain for Indigo Airlines. Not only he, but his wife also is a pilot by profession and the two of them volunteered for Indigo Airlines. Gaurav has been an influential member of the Health and Fitness industry for 13 years now. He has two YouTube channels: Flying Beast and Fit Muscle TV both with an audience of millions of people. You will always find his content to be backed by science and proof. Let’s catch him for the rest…

When did the idea of becoming a fitness enthusiast bite you? Tell more about your affection towards bodybuilding.

Gaurav: Hmm. It was all started when I was in school. During those days, Salman Khan was very popular because of his fitness regime and I too dreamed of becoming more like Salman Khan. My dad used to have a pair dumbbells and I tried workouts using them. The dumbbells were around 20-25 lbs, my school in Kanpur used to have a gym, so I used to reach 45 minutes early just to work out. I still remember that I used to carry an extra set of clothes for my early morning sessions. In fact, during school time, I used to read more about nutrition, its importance in bodybuilding, muscle building etc. It was during my college days when the word "Fitness" became part of life and rest is history!

Gaurav tell us how did you get motivated from being an IITian to Aviation and now being India’s top fitness YouTuber?

Gaurav: It is just that, I do what I enjoy and what excites me most… like a Kick! I live in the moment. Well, most of the time I follow my intuition whenever I step towards a new journey, a new beginning. If my heart says "I can do this", I actually get it done. I was into fitness since childhood, so the fitness bug has motivated me through most of my life. I then completed my degree but the aim of doing something new, something hatke was still in my mind. I then joined the Aviation industry and worked with Indigo Airlines for about 8 years then decided to leave everything and do whatever my heart told me to do and here I am. My mantra of living is "Life is short and the time is now!"

Great, now tell us about your Bodybuilding journey and who was your inspiration to become a competitive athlete?

Gaurav: Right from my teenage years, I was always the strongest and biggest guy in my friend circle. Though, it was never in my mind to step on stage and compete in bodybuilding competitions. During college, I used to squat with a load of 180 kg and deadlift with 200kg. I still remember, I often used to be questioned by many like "Are you competing professionally?" Initially, I ignored the questions but when I started hearing this from almost everyone, I thought; why not give it a shot? Guess what? When I actually started competing, I consecutively won the first three shows which bolstered my confidence as well as encouraged me to take part in future competitions. I’ve never looked back since and begun improving my physique, working hard with true dedication and achieving everything I wished for.

Tell us about your famous YouTube channels, could you shed some light on that?

Gaurav: Yes, I have two YouTube channels: Flying Beast and Fit Muscle TV. Flying Beast is a VLOG channel, a video channel. As I said earlier, I do whatever excites me or impresses me at a particular moment. So, when I was into my Muscle Blaze Transformation, which I actually started for my followers because they wanted to know my opinion on products like Indian supplement brands, etc.

In these reviews, I wanted to show my entire 8-week journey using that brand of products. Therefore, I decided to make creative Vlogs for the same. After a couple of videos, I found it very interesting. That was the time when my love for storytelling, editing, cinematography got a chance to be showcased in front of everyone. So I decided to keep the fitness videos separate and start a new brand, a separate Vlog channel and thus, Flying Beast came into existence!

My other channel is Fit Muscle TV, wherein I share my extraordinary knowledge and experience with my audiences. My aim is to spread knowledge-based content through this channel. You will always find that my content is backed by science. Being a certified nutritionist, I am super happy to help people quench their queries.

Any future plans for both your YouTube channels?

Gaurav: For Fit Muscle TV, like always, I just want to bring content in a very interactive way. My primary aim is to spread real knowledge and educate my valuable followers on how fitness science actually works. For Flying Beast, hmm… let’s make it India’s Number 1 Vlogging Channel (laughs)!

Well, I am always available for my followers. They can reach me out on my social media handles:

Instagram- @taneja.gaurav

Facebook- /FitmuscleTV

Facebook- /FlyingBeast320

Email- fitmuscletv@gmail.com

I will be planning frequent LIVE sessions in order to stay connected with my followers!

Would you like to give any message for your valuable followers?

Gaurav: I would like to thank each and everyone who followed me, they are like my family who watch me every day and I am truly blessed to have such lovely family members. I would like to say, “Realize your inner strength and work accordingly. Hear your heart; it will never lead you astray.” As I said, the time is now! Always remember, everyone has new ideas and it is only the one who follows it with true dedication, passion and shows the world. Believe to achieve, that is how it goes!

