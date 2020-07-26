Meet the reel and real-life daughters of Shakuntala Devi; Sanya Malhotra shares pictures

Sanya Malhotra for her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi is going to be seen sharing the screen with Vidya Balan. She will be essaying the character of Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji. The actress recently shared a picture with the latter and yes, we have the real and reel life daughters of Shakuntala Devi in one frame!

The BTS picture shows the uncanny resemblance that Sanya bears to Anupama and we are excited to watch her! For the real-life character of Anupama Banerjee, Sanya is also going to be seen essaying various phases of her life from an adolescent to a teenager to a matured individual.

The actress has always stunned the audience with her brilliant characters in her films. With different characters in different genres of films, she has even proved to the audience her ability to play distinctive characters in films. This time around, she is all set to astonish the audience with her role in the biographical film as Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerji.

Shakuntala Devi is the first film to see a global release on Amazon Prime Video on 31st July 2020. Sanya's other projects also include Guneet Monga's Pagglait and Anurag Basu's LUDO.

