Meet the singer Amrit Sagoo AKA ELLEVN who's stealing the show

The music industry is always filled with new talents who amaze us by their work and performance every now and then. Amrit Singh Sagoo is one of the emerging young talents who is stealing the show wherever he goes with his amazing performances. He is an Indian origin Punjabi who was born and raised in Edmonton, Canada.

Music has always been his first love and he wanted to pursue it as his career. After dropping out of school Amrit Singh Sagoo AKA ELLEVN went on to pursue a successful tech and media company so that he can gather the resources to fuel his dream of becoming a musician. Starting his own independent music career wasn't a piece of cake so he had to be ready for all the hurdles that would come in his way. However with years of hard work and sheer determination he finally made his dream true. By MC'ing high-level events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, ELLEVN was able to network with big figures in the entertainment and music industry that allowed him to start mastering his art behind the scenes. In 2014, Sagoo co-founded Young and Brave Music, which was dedicated to providing an artist-driven platform without major label gimmick.

Since then ELLEVN has worked with many international superstars including Dr. Zeus in a cultural collaboration with Snoop Dogg. ELLEVN dropped his debut single 'CLOSER' which features Curtis Young, son hip-hop mogul Dr.Dre. in 2019. He is also currently working on several singles with an upcoming album in 2020.

Today Amrit Singh Sagoo AKA ELLEVN is not a musician but he has become a brand. He is a Rapper, Producer, Film, Cannabis and an Entrepreneur as well. Over the years with his determination he has become an inspiration for all the young aspiring musicians all over the world.

