Meet the winners of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018
Award winners included a clutch of enterprising regional restaurants; Mani's Lunch Home for making a terrific comeback in its second avatar in Chembur, and Bastian, the favourite grub-house of celebrities
Sanjana Patel receives the Outstanding Culinary Entrepreneur Award from chef-restaurateur Hemant Oberoi and actor Shilpa Shetty. PICS/SHADAB KHAN
The first edition of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards saw a definitive list of 35 best places to eat and drink in Mumbai, emerge at a glittering evening at The St Regis, Lower Parel.
Munaf Kapadia (extreme right) is on stage to receive The Rising Star award from Shilpa Shetty, as Shaan and Kapadia's mother, Nafisa, share a laugh
Arjun Rampal with the winners of the Best New Bar category, Jagran President Apurva Purohit (extreme left) and mid-day executive editor Tinaz Nooshian (second from left)
The evening ended with announcing the big awards — Best New Restaurant, and Bar. O Pedro, Boteco, Slink & Bardot, Nara Thai, The Clearing House, Toit, Tamasha, House of Nomad, KOKO and London Taxi made it to this coveted list of 10.
Rahul Akerkar (extreme left) and Farrokh Khambatta (second from left) with the winners of the Best New Restaurant category
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best New Regional Restaurant (Bohri)
The Tha’l Co., Bandra
Best New Regional Restaurant (Sindhi)
Sindhful, Khar
Best New Regional Restaurant (Maharashtrian)
Jivhala, Kandivali
Best New Regional Restaurant (South Indian)
South High, Kamala Mills
Best New Regional Restaurant (Mangalorean)
Ferry Wharf, Bandra
Best New Indian Restaurant
Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel
Best New American Restaurant
Xico, Lower Parel
Best New Asian Restaurant
The Blue, Bandra
Best New VFM Restaurant
Butter Chicken Factory, Bandra and Peddar Road
Brest New VFM Bar
DIVE, BKC
Best New Vegetarian Restaurant
Madras Diaries, Bandra
Best New Farm to Fork Restaurant
Kitchen Garden, Bandra
Best New Coffee Shop/ Café
Blue Tokai, Mahalaxmi
Best New Patisserie/Chocolaterie
Entisi, Santacruz
Best New Street Food
East Indian Fast Food, Kalina
Best New Home Chef/Pop-up
The Danda Food Project, Khar
Best New Takeaway
Yorricks 2.0, Bandra
Best New Witching Hour Grub
pack-a-pav, Bandra
Best New F&B Idea
Yugo Sushi, Bandra
Best New Celebrity Den
Bastian, Bandra
Best New Performance Space
The Quarter, Opera House
Best Comeback
Mani’s Lunch Home
Readers' Choice Award
Estella, Juhu
Best New Bar (*)
Toit, Lower Parel
Best New Bar (**)
Tamasha, Lower Parel
Best New Bar (***)
House of Nomad, Bandra
Best New Bar (****)
London Taxi, Lower Parel
Best New Bar (*****)
Koko, Lower Parel
Best New Restaurant (*)
Slink & Bardot
Best New Restaurant (**)
Nara Thai, BKC
Best New Restaurant (***)
Boteco, BKC
Best New Restaurant (****)
The Clearing House, Ballad Pier
Best New Restaurant (*****)
O Pedro, BKC
The Rising Star
Munaf Kapadia (The Bohri Kitchen)
Outstanding Culinary Entrepreneur
Sanjana Patel (La Folie)
