Meet the winners of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018

Award winners included a clutch of enterprising regional restaurants; Mani's Lunch Home for making a terrific comeback in its second avatar in Chembur, and Bastian, the favourite grub-house of celebrities



Sanjana Patel receives the Outstanding Culinary Entrepreneur Award from chef-restaurateur Hemant Oberoi and actor Shilpa Shetty. PICS/SHADAB KHAN

The first edition of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards saw a definitive list of 35 best places to eat and drink in Mumbai, emerge at a glittering evening at The St Regis, Lower Parel.



Munaf Kapadia (extreme right) is on stage to receive The Rising Star award from Shilpa Shetty, as Shaan and Kapadia's mother, Nafisa, share a laugh



Award winners included a clutch of enterprising regional restaurants; Mani's Lunch Home for making a terrific comeback in its second avatar in Chembur, and Bastian, the favourite grub-house of celebrities.



Arjun Rampal with the winners of the Best New Bar category, Jagran President Apurva Purohit (extreme left) and mid-day executive editor Tinaz Nooshian (second from left)

The evening ended with announcing the big awards — Best New Restaurant, and Bar. O Pedro, Boteco, Slink & Bardot, Nara Thai, The Clearing House, Toit, Tamasha, House of Nomad, KOKO and London Taxi made it to this coveted list of 10.



Rahul Akerkar (extreme left) and Farrokh Khambatta (second from left) with the winners of the Best New Restaurant category

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best New Regional Restaurant (Bohri)

The Tha’l Co., Bandra

Best New Regional Restaurant (Sindhi)

Sindhful, Khar

Best New Regional Restaurant (Maharashtrian)

Jivhala, Kandivali

Best New Regional Restaurant (South Indian)

South High, Kamala Mills

Best New Regional Restaurant (Mangalorean)

Ferry Wharf, Bandra

Best New Indian Restaurant

Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel

Best New American Restaurant

Xico, Lower Parel

Best New Asian Restaurant

The Blue, Bandra

Best New VFM Restaurant

Butter Chicken Factory, Bandra and Peddar Road

Brest New VFM Bar

DIVE, BKC

Best New Vegetarian Restaurant

Madras Diaries, Bandra

Best New Farm to Fork Restaurant

Kitchen Garden, Bandra

Best New Coffee Shop/ Café

Blue Tokai, Mahalaxmi

Best New Patisserie/Chocolaterie

Entisi, Santacruz

Best New Street Food

East Indian Fast Food, Kalina

Best New Home Chef/Pop-up

The Danda Food Project, Khar

Best New Takeaway

Yorricks 2.0, Bandra

Best New Witching Hour Grub

pack-a-pav, Bandra

Best New F&B Idea

Yugo Sushi, Bandra



Best New Celebrity Den

Bastian, Bandra

Best New Performance Space

The Quarter, Opera House

Best Comeback

Mani’s Lunch Home

Readers' Choice Award

Estella, Juhu

Best New Bar (*)

Toit, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (**)

Tamasha, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (***)

House of Nomad, Bandra

Best New Bar (****)

London Taxi, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (*****)

Koko, Lower Parel

Best New Restaurant (*)

Slink & Bardot

Best New Restaurant (**)

Nara Thai, BKC

Best New Restaurant (***)

Boteco, BKC

Best New Restaurant (****)

The Clearing House, Ballad Pier

Best New Restaurant (*****)

O Pedro, BKC

The Rising Star

Munaf Kapadia (The Bohri Kitchen)

Outstanding Culinary Entrepreneur

Sanjana Patel (La Folie)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates