Meet the winners of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018

The first edition of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards saw a definitive list of 35 best places to eat and drink in Mumbai, emerge at a glittering evening at The St Regis, Lower Parel.

Award winners included a clutch of enterprising regional restaurants; Mani's Lunch Home for making a terrific comeback in its second avatar in Chembur, and Bastian, the favourite grub-house of celebrities.

The evening ended with announcing the big awards — Best New Restaurant, and Bar. O Pedro, Boteco, Slink & Bardot, Nara Thai, The Clearing House, Toit, Tamasha, House of Nomad, KOKO and London Taxi made it to this coveted list of 10.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best New Regional Restaurant (Bohri)
The Tha’l Co., Bandra

Best New Regional Restaurant (Sindhi)
Sindhful, Khar

Best New Regional Restaurant (Maharashtrian)
Jivhala, Kandivali

Best New Regional Restaurant (South Indian)
South High, Kamala Mills

Best New Regional Restaurant (Mangalorean)
Ferry Wharf, Bandra

Best New Indian Restaurant
Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel

Best New American Restaurant
Xico, Lower Parel

Best New Asian Restaurant
The Blue, Bandra

Best New VFM Restaurant
Butter Chicken Factory, Bandra and Peddar Road

Brest New VFM Bar
DIVE, BKC

Best New Vegetarian Restaurant
Madras Diaries, Bandra

Best New Farm to Fork Restaurant
Kitchen Garden, Bandra

Best New Coffee Shop/ Café
Blue Tokai, Mahalaxmi

Best New Patisserie/Chocolaterie
Entisi, Santacruz

Best New Street Food
East Indian Fast Food, Kalina

Best New Home Chef/Pop-up
The Danda Food Project, Khar

Best New Takeaway
Yorricks 2.0, Bandra

Best New Witching Hour Grub
pack-a-pav, Bandra

Best New F&B Idea
Yugo Sushi, Bandra

Best New Celebrity Den
Bastian, Bandra

Best New Performance Space
The Quarter, Opera House

Best Comeback
Mani’s Lunch Home

Readers' Choice Award
Estella, Juhu

Best New Bar (*)
Toit, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (**)
Tamasha, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (***)
House of Nomad, Bandra

Best New Bar (****)
London Taxi, Lower Parel

Best New Bar (*****)
Koko, Lower Parel

Best New Restaurant (*)
Slink & Bardot

Best New Restaurant (**)
Nara Thai, BKC

Best New Restaurant (***)
Boteco, BKC

Best New Restaurant (****)
The Clearing House, Ballad Pier

Best New Restaurant (*****)
O Pedro, BKC

The Rising Star
Munaf Kapadia (The Bohri Kitchen)

Outstanding Culinary Entrepreneur
Sanjana Patel (La Folie)

