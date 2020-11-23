Meet The Youngest DJ And Composer of India DJ Ravator aka Harsh Singh

The Modern Outage of Electronic Dance Music in India has given a platform to several talented DJ's, musicians and producers in India to claim their Name to Fame.

EDM as we all have several genres like House, Trance, Dubstep, and Drum & Bass—has become globally mainstream comparatively lately and has taken India's young, rich urban populations by storm.

We all know names like Guetta, Tiesto who are brilliant DJ artists and musicians making their name count by spinning discs around the places. Now India is giving some top names in the DJing world and international music world from past many years. In that top list of singers, DJs, and music producers, we found one young talent under 25 named DJ Ravator aka Harsh Singh.

This young lad has seen a lot in life; he has crossed many bumps in life. It is never easy when you are Coming from a modest family and to make a name in the most competitive field of the music industry you need special talent, and DJ Ravator surely has that x-factor in his work which has helped him come a long way in the music world.

DJ Ravator aka Harsh Singh youngest and one of the top DJ, Composer, and Record Producer. The Delhi boy has proven his skills in the music industry and now making his place in this fastest-growing Indian music industry.

DJ Ravator, aka Harsh Singh was always passionate about music, and he never gave up even though he was not able to find his way in the music industry. He crossed all the hurdles with his hard work and bringing new groovy music. With years of work behind the love for music has helped him make a unique place in the Indian music industry. His name comes in the youngest list of the top DJ, Producer musician in India.

He has many similarities like legend AR Rehman he sings, creates music and produces it. His constant R&D and positive approach are helping him create some of the best tunes. Till now he has played in many top events Antaragni IIT KANPUR, IIT Hyderabad, Sunburn, Vh1 Supersonic etc.

The good thing about DJ Ravator, aka Harsh Singh is that he is very down to earth and very much focused on his work. He is now going to release ten new tracks in the coming six months.

We wish DJ Ravator aka Harsh Singh one of the youngest EDM producers of India all the best for his upcoming ventures which is going to release soon under the label Zee Music Company.

