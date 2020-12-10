Meet Tomas Chlup, who introduced a new league of fitness programs and nutritional recipes in fitness industry

Proudly calling himself a traveller and life caster as well, Tomas Chlup has already garnered astounding success in the online fitness industry with leveraging digital mediums.

There is no dearth of impeccable talents around us, be it in any business industry or field. Much credit must also go to the many talented youngsters that the world is giving birth to by providing them with several new mediums through which they can exhibit their potentials and explore many new opportunities, helping them to come at the forefront of their areas of interest. A few months ago before the pandemic, people were still lazy when it came to topics like health and fitness, but today amidst a pandemic, most of the people's mindsets have changed towards the same. Thanks to also the number of individuals and professionals who are leading the way in the online fitness industry to make people realize the significance of maintaining good health. Amongst these talented beings and professionals from the Czech Republic is Tomas Chlup, who at a very young age has already achieved a name that people can trust and resort to for any health and fitness related topics and queries.

Having a very active lifestyle and being energetic is what Tomas Chlup has always believed in and this took him towards the world of running. As a runner and a high-performing sportsperson, Tomas Chlup even initiated his blog, https://www.dvabezci.cz/, where he has shared vital information about training, his running and non-running life and all those information that could take people towards a healthier lifestyle and nutritional food choices. However, later the youngster saw himself getting inclined towards Cross Fit after his girlfriend introduced him to the same.

Gaining immense knowledge about the world of fitness and nutrition by reading several books and articles added to his insights and broadened his perspectives on the subject. His girlfriend, partnering with a few others, had even opened a Cross Fit gym; however owing to the current trying times, it had to get closed. But, Tomas Chlup saw the emergence of the growing social media platforms and this ignited the fire in him to take over the digital mediums and reach people through his fitness programs and healthy and delicious recipes as a chef virtually.

Today, his hard work has paid off and given him fruitful benefits in the form of increasing followers on his social media platforms where people wait to get their hands on his helpful fitness videos and nutritional recipes. As a social media influencer in fitness, Tomas Chlup serves as one of the youngest talents, who has successfully transformed not only his client's bodies but their mindsets as well for the better.

Talking about his future projects, the youngster says that www.fit-inspiration.com is what he is currently working upon where he would be coming up with many unique recipes and training. "Konektr" is yet another new project of his, which is a mobile app in collaboration with his friends that would help various influencers to monetize their audiences and followers through chatting with them on video calls and seeing exclusive content.

“The more knowledge you have, the more you're free to rely on your instincts”, this is what Tomas Chlup believes in strongly and hence, all the decisions that he has made in his career has been a result of the knowledge he acquired so far. Follow his Instagram handle now @tomski.chl to get in touch with him.

