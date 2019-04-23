Meet-up aims to make travelling solo for women riders easier and fun

things-to-do

Curated by event company Bucket List, it features a talk by women solo travellers, who will share their experiences, offer travel hacks and ideas, and get women networking with each other

This Thursday there’s a whole new adventure planned that will please the discerning woman traveller. Curated by event company Bucket List, it features a talk by women solo travellers, who will share their experiences, offer travel hacks and ideas, and get women networking with each other. “We’ll give tips on how to handle breakdowns if you’re riding alone, how to pick up the bike in case you have a fall, and a refresher training session,” shares Sonya Chandra, the operations head of the organisation.

"When we started our riding events seven years ago, we focused on adventure biking trips. Then, we realised that a lot of the women who accompanied their husbands would also want to ride bikes. So, we started the coaching academy for women that is run by a women-only team. The aim is to build a women’s riders community so that they can travel together and zero down on safe destination options," shares co-founder Baljeet Gujral.



Baljeet and Poornima Gujral



At the event, you can also sign up for a bike-riding course that is organised in Goregaon every weekend from 8 am to 2 pm at Rs 6,000. It’s a course offered by a sister organisation co-founded by Baljeet and Poornima Gujral. The intent is to guide women through how to balance a bike, manage its weight, especially while parking and moving it around.



Mittal Maurya

This is the group’s first such meet-up, and there are plans to take it to the next level from weekend trips around Mumbai to longer rides to Ladakh and other regions. Speakers for the edition include dive master Mittal Maurya, who will talk about her journey to find her unconventional passion while inspiring women to travel the world, Jayasha Aurangabadkar who drove solo from Ladakh to Kanyakumari, and cinematographer Mayuri Sinha, who will focus on women’s safety while travelling.

On: April 25, 7 pm onwards

At: The Little Door, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: forms.gle/etghCPAPzDKUHjxXA

