Meet Vaibhav Mishra the rising star of digital marketing world

The digital marketing industry is one of the fascinating & exciting platforms for intelligent brains. There are fun, excitement, and utmost success as well as challenges in this industry. Meet Vaibhav Mishra, a creative personality who never shied away from accepting challenges in this modern digital era. He is smart yet hard-working taking up all the challenges. A 21-year-old young entrepreneur, Vaibhav Mishra is a COO and Founder of Blazon Advertising and Media holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communications.

At a very young age, Vaibhav came to know about social media trends and their powers in building brands online. Vaibhav says, "Experience is one of the important things than the Qualification, and experience come through hard work."

The Wakeup Call

Since childhood, Vaibhav was very much inclined towards learning new exciting things. He always wants to learn out-of-the-box things and was least interested in the traditional learning system. His main supporters were his parents and friends who supported him in whatever he wants to learn. He wants to become a businessman, but unfortunately, he failed his 12th Board exam. But that doesn't demotivate him at all. With all-new motivations and encouragement, Vaibhav started learning Digital Marketing under the guidance of his friend, Naveen Saini.

At the very young age of 21, his dream of building his empire became the reality. Vaibhav acquired a deep knowledge of Digital Marketing techniques like Facebook Ad Campaigns. Soon he came to know various opportunities in this digital world. He mastered his craft and earned a name in this widespread digital world.

Outstanding Journey of Becoming the Rising Star: The Digital Expert

Vaibhav aced the powerful skills of Social Media Marketing. He has worked with some of the best media companies and built a strong network of connections that played a significant role in his entrepreneurial journey. Remembering his days of initial struggle, he says, "I started learning Digital Marketing out of curiosity, but there is so much to learn that I fell in love with all the work ethics in Digital marketing. I am still learning, still keeping me updated with the latest trends in the market. I am always in notion to meet new people, learn new digital hacks from them. To be successful in life, the most important mantra is to create strong contacts"

Acknowledgments

After getting trained, completing numerous projects, building brands online for almost a year, Vaibhav is now a new rising star, a famous social media expert of this ever-evolving digital world.

His client base is reaching new heights with each passing day, and he is successfully delivering challenging projects. Being an entrepreneur, Vaibhav has set a benchmark and is inspiring many people to achieve their dreams. Besides that, he is also helping small brands to grow digitally through various innovative social media campaigns.

Upcoming Plans

When asked about his plans, Vaibhav says, "I made no restrictions on me in this media industry. I am still in my learning phase. I like to learn new creative things that are useful for social media campaigns. My company is doing well, my clients are happy, and I am equally happy about my journey. The workflow is pretty much good, and my hard work is truly paying off, and I am always ready for new work, build new contacts"

Talking more on this, the Digital Expert Vaibhav Mishra says, "I have set some goals, some targets in my life, and I want to achieve them all. Well, for me Consistency is the key, and Dedication is my mantra, he concluded".

