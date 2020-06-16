Meet Vicky D Parekh, the angelic voice, captivating people's hearts with his tuneful songs

This virtuous singer creates songs that can make a difference in people's lives positively by making them understand the value of relations.

There are different medicines that can cure a body suffering from pain, but for the soul, my friend, it is only music. Music opens the inner doors of the heart in such a way that it connects with the deepest chords of the soul. It gives the most powerful healing to anyone & everyone, which can help transform their lives into something so blissful & beautiful, that it feels magical. Such is the power of music. One such dynamic musical personality is a man who promises to touch our souls with his meaningful & melodious songs; he is none other than Vicky D Parekh. He is the music maestro who has successfully conceptualized social family events like 'Baghban', 'Charan Sparsh', Rishton Ki Dor'.

Passion is something that can move mountains if accompanied by the right amount of efforts, perseverance & determination, and Vicky is all about this and much more. The Mumbai-based singer's main objective is to spread the ethos of relationships all over the world with his powerful singing. He creates songs that make people realize the importance & value of relations and love & respect them. That's what his songs are all about & that is primarily the reason why is the best in what he does.

Born on April 25, 1987, Vicky hails from Sheoganj, Rajasthan & his quest to become an outstanding & creative singer made him move to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams.

For a singer, it is essential to build a sense of belonging in their listener's heart so that they identify with the music & feel that it's exclusively made for them. Vicky does just that by creating songs that feel exclusive to each of his audiences & make them feel special either through his stupendous singing abilities or just by being a people's person & a crowd puller to engage people in his performances at various events.

Talking about his academic career, Vicky studied BCom from NG Bedekar College, Thane. And, the pure love for music made him excel in his art through his 17 year journey itself with the help of a learned man named Kamlesh Jadhav who taught him the basics of music at the beginning of his career. However, Vicky learnt a lot practically over the years & rose in his musical journey.

All of his musical numbers have already achieved massive success; some of his impeccable releases are Jinko Hai Betiyaan (2017), Papa Aap Bahot Yaad Aayein (2017), Pooja Hai Tujhko Maa (2018), Hey Wife My Wife (2020), Corona Se Darona (2020), Kaha Ho Mahavir (2019), Dosti In Lucknow (2020), Ek Ehsaas Hai (2018). His songs “Pati Se Patni Hai Mallika” and “Papa Aap Bahot Yaad Aayein” crossed 10 million views, while Jinko Hai Betiyaan crossed 5.9 million views. He also has specialized in occasional video dedications, recordings, studio recordings & video editing work.

The recordings, video dedications & YouTube channel is covered under his company - "Parekh Motion Graphic Productions", initiated in the year 2016. Vicky has given some magnificent performances throughout his musical expedition with performing 2000 live shows around the globe.

He has been ahead with his zestful performances in several parts of the world like UK, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, USA and Dubai. His songs have also played at multiple international radio platforms like AB24 and Hits of Bollywood (USA) and Hindwani radio station (South Africa).

An emancipated perspective and the heartthrob of young minds; Vicky is a Social Media Star. He is also the recipient of “Yuva Sangeet Ratna” and “Jain Star”. He proudly resides in the hearts of people and already has millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

When it comes to real love & passion for your work, there's absolutely nobody or nothing that can stop you in reaching your goals & that's what Vicky has shown through his singing prowess & won hearts of audiences all over the world.

