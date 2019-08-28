Meet Youtuber Yashvardhan Sharma- A benchmark setter for the young minds and hearts

specials

From being a Youtuber to shifting focus on Digital Marketing, he became an expert in all

Youtuber Yashvardhan Sharma

Daily quotes reach our life. Just as same as the one which says, "For all those who seek, reach the peak." They are not scared of height and neither are they scared of the pointing stones which come on their way.

"With all the hardships and with all of the hard work, they set a benchmark for all those who believe in luck." And among all such hard workers comes in the name of Yashvardhan Sharma, who belongs from a small town of Madhya Pradesh named Shivpuri. Being a student, it was not easy for him at all to manage two lives. One where the world wanted him to sale and the other where he wanted himself to dwell. He knew he got to manage both and make something useful, independently. He started, continued and soon became one name which was listed among the youngest entrepreneurs of India. From being a Youtuber to shifting focus on Digital Marketing, he became an expert in all.

At the early age of 18, he became the founder of Viral Dunia, which had the expertise to provide people with the ongoing viral news around the world. Soon, his blogs became one entertaining point, which was viewed by millions of people.

His name was counted among one such entertainer who was not just entertaining but maintaining a bond with what was being presented.

He says, "Whatever was being posted was something I discovered to be my need and of course I knew the world demands such news. I was well aware of what was needed and I wanted to present people with a platform where they can entertain themselves. I never thought, that the idea of Viral Dunia, will truly capture the hearts of all and will create a buzz around. I remember one day as I was walking down the road, I found a few youngsters busy with their phone. As I knew them, I went ahead just to see what exactly where they do. What I found next was amazing. They were all checking the Viral Dunia, whose creator was me. They all were appreciating the efforts of what the owner of this blog has presented with. That happiness within, well that was what gave me the confidence to step further and just continue."

This appreciation getting name, soon became an influencer whose name got associated with change. The way things were presented with a twist was changing lives. Yashvardhan became a lead model for all those who waited for showcasing their talent. He was a live example, "For all those who wait, will hate."

Yashvardhan, as a message for all, says, "Waiting is never an option and when the opportunity arrives, one needs to jump on to the train and take that ride. We actually might not know what station we need to get down, but sometimes it, not us who choose our path, it’s the path that chooses who it would allow travelling along. Just when you feel, that the path is calling, don’t stop. Take your belongings and just run ahead because that will be the place, where even the competition will seem like fun and work will be like an all-day party."

