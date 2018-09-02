Meeting idol Springsteen is like winning US Open for Del Potro

tennis

Argentine third seed Del Potro made the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over Fernando Verdasco

Former champion Juan Martin del Potro reached the US Open last 16 for the sixth time on Friday but admitted meeting his rock star hero Bruce Springsteen was just as good as if he had won the Grand Slam title. Argentine third seed Del Potro made the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over Fernando Verdasco.

But meeting 'The Boss', rock legend Springsteen last week was a highlight of New York for him. "I went to see 'Springsteen on Broadway' at the theatre and I had the honour of meeting him after the show. He is a big idol of mine and it was just like winning the title," said Del Potro.

