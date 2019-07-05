Meezaan admits being in a relationship but not with Navya Naveli Nanda

bollywood

Meezaan, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Malaal has already caught headlines. The actor's name has constantly been attached with Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meezaan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/meezaanj

Javed Jaffery's son, Meezaan is all set to step into the world of glitz and glamour. The actor's debut film is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, who is also a debutant. Much before the release of the film, the aspirant - Meezaan's name got linked to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Time and again, Meezaan has confirmed that he and Navya are great friends and there's nothing more to it. However, the reports of them dating each other refused to stop. Talking about it or rather clearing the air around it, Meezaan, in an interview with Pinkvilla said that he is not dating Navya, and she is a great friend. "My relationship has already made headlines but it wasn't a relationship," said Meezaan.

The actor further gave hints about being in a relationship with somebody else. "Maybe, I'm in a relationship but not with Navya. Just because I got papped with my friend doesn't mean she's my girlfriend. Maybe you will believe me when I get papped with my actual girlfriend," asserted the newbie.

Stressing out on the fact that these rumours affect the other person, he said, "It's unfair to the other person, even Navya in this case. The media should draw a line somewhere but personally, I don't care what's being said."

In one of his earlier interviews, the Bollywood aspirant had said the same thing, "We're (Navya) from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

In 2017 Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted with a mystery guy for a movie date, and speculations were strong that the guy in question was Jaaved Jaafery's son, Meezaan. Malaal that also stars Sharmin releases on July 5, 2019.

