Meg Ryan didn't want to be an actor

Raising the topic of being tagged as America's Sweetheart, Gwyneth Paltrow talked to Meg Ryan about being pigeon-holed by society

Meg Ryan

When Harry Met Sally (1989) star Meg Ryan opened up about her acting career while talking to actor Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health summit in Los Angeles over the weekend. Raising the topic of being tagged as 'America's Sweetheart', Paltrow talked to Ryan about being pigeon-holed by society. "You're either intelligent or sexual or maternal, and I really feel like we're at a time where those borders are coming down, and it's coming with a lot of cultural upheaval in a way," Paltrow said.

Ryan, who was married to actor Dennis Quaid back in her heyday from 1991 to 2001, said, for the most part of her acting career, she had a lot of fun. "I never wanted to be an actor.... I didn't feel exactly in it. I felt like a student of it in a way, or that I was watching it in an anthropological way," Ryan said.

The actress added, "Life is subtle, both, people and the world, are complex, while tabloid journalism and headlines are not. Tweet are not. When I got labelled America's Sweetheart, I didn't even know what that meant.... It doesn't necessarily imply that you are smart or sexual or complicated or anything. It's a label. And what can a label do but guess at you?"

