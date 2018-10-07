Meg Ryan to produce comedy series

hollywood

Meg Ryan is attached to produce and potentially star in a comedy series currently in development at NBC. Written by Andrew Gottlieb, The Obsolescents takes place in a New Jersey suburb where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a longtime township council member.

Reportedly, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will also serve as executive producer via Broadway Video along with Ryan. If Ryan were to star in The Obsolescents, it would be her first regular role in a TV series in decades.

Except for occasional guest appearances - most notably on Web Therapy - Ryan has not been a series regular since the short-lived 1985 ABC Western Wildside. Last year, it was announced that the actor, 56, was attached to star in and executive produce the series, Picture Paris, at Epix.

