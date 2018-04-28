Mega blocks on Central Railway on Sunday

Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual

The Central Railway (CR) has planned mega block on main and harbour line for carrying out maintenance work tomorrow.

The maintenance work will be carried out in Thane - Kalyan Dn slow line from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm and Panvel- Vashi up and down harbour line from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on the footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely overcrowded trains.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

'On Main Line, block will be taken on all Down and Up slow locals leaving and arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm which will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. The Down Slow and Semi fast line services leaving Mulund station from 10.47 am to 3.50 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Diva and Dombivli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule,' a press release from Central Railway stated.

¿Down slow locals will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Kalyan, Dombivali and Diva, Thane stations. Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule beyond,¿ the release added.

Meanwhile, the Panvel-Thane up trans harbour line services leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 4.26 pm and Thane-Panvel down trans harbour line services leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 4.00 pm will remain cancelled.

The Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period.

However, special services will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai ¿ Vashi section.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.