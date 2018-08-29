Mega protest at Ambernath railway station on September 5

national

Local trains that begin at Ambernath station are packed with crowds from Vithalwadi and Ulhasnagar, leaving no space for Ambernath commuters

Local MNS leader Kunal Bhoir and his team distributed pamphlets at Ambernath station on Tuesday, asking commuters to co-operate in the protest

Commuters from Ambernath will hold a mega protest with the support of the MNS on September 5. Local trains that begin at Ambernath station are packed with crowds from Vithalwadi and Ulhasnagar, leaving no space for Ambernath commuters. The protest comes after an injury to a commuter due to this and her subsequent job loss.

"I got injured while getting in the train because of the mad rush for seats," Surabhi Debnath said. "We wrote to the railways on August 21, but there was no response. So we decided to protest on September 5," local MNS leader Kunal Bhoir said.

