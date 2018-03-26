Megan Fox: Date nights are important

Actor Megan Fox believes date nights are important for a relationship to survive



Megan Fox

Megan Fox, who has kids Noah, five, Bodhi, four, and Journey, 18 months, with her husband Brian Austin Green, said spending quality time with her partner has been key to keeping their romance alive. "We don't do it often, but we went to Nobu for Valentine's Day and that was nice. The thing about that that's so essential is you remember why you like the person that you had kids with.

"When you have so many people pulling at you and needing stuff, you kind of forget. You become like business partners and then you go on a date and you're like, 'Ugh! I'm attracted to you!' So it's important to do that. I'm going to try and do it more often," Fox told Us Weekly. The actor had filed for a divorce from Green in August 2015, but the duo sorted out their differences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever