Megan Fox files to dismiss divorce from husband

Actress Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green, also an actor, have filed papers at a court here to dismiss their divorce case.

Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together and reconciled the following year.

After three years of reconcilement, Fox was spotted at the court on Thursday to request dismissal in her ongoing divorce case, reports people.com.

Fox and Green have three children - Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The third child, Journey, was born after their separation.

"During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did," a source told the site.

In an old interview, Megan revealed about her pregnancy and said: "At a certain point I didn't have a choice. The time was ticking down. I was like, 'All right, we're gonna do this.' It forces you to love your body as it is, which is a beautiful thing.

"I didn't think I was ready but then I was in the pieces and it forced me to go, 'A woman's body in miraculous. The fact that I am in lingerie right now and I just had my third human being come out of my body five months ago is incredible.' It's crazy what we're able to do as women! So that was empowering and unanticipated."

