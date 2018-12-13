Megan Mullally to host 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

hollywood

Megan Mullally will host the 25th edition of the gala on January 27, 2019, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles

Megan Mullally

Actress Megan Mullally will host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The Will & Grace actress will host the 25th edition of the gala on January 27, 2019, at the Shrine Auditorium here, reported variety.com. Mullally won two Primetime Emmy Awards for supporting actress in a comedy series in 2000 and 2006, along with four SAG Awards for her role as Karen Walker in Will & Grace.

"We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary. This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show," said executive producer Kathy Connell. Mullally said: "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever