Megastar Mammootty all set to come to Mumbai for this reason
South Sensation Mammootty is coming to Mumbai and this is the reason
The three-time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film Mamangam. The movie is a true story based on a festival called Mamangam where he will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks in the film.
The legendary actor Mammootty will be seen promoting the film alongside Director M Padmakumar, Producer Vennu Kunnappilly, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, (Young hero) Achuthan and adapted Screenplay Writer Shankar Ramakrishnan in Mumbai on 4th December 2019
Mamangam: History of the brave is the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Kavya Film Company presents Mammootty in Mamangam: History of the Brave. Produced by Venu Kunnapilly and directed by M Padmakumar, the film is set to hit the silver screen on December 12, 2019.
