Megha Chakraborty: I want to be Shah Rukh Khan's heroine

Picture courtesy/Megha Chakraborty Instagram account

Actress Megha Chakraborty looks upto Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and hopes to work with him some day. "I have been the biggest fan of Shah Rukh Khan since my childhood. I have watched all his movies and my favourite is 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'," Megha said in a statement to IANS.

"I would love to be his heroine someday, wear a chiffon sari like most of his on-screen ladies and dance to romantic numbers in the movie. I also admire his personality and the way he treats his co-actresses so respectfully. He is a brilliant actor and can pull off any role with a lot of precision," she added.

Megha is seen playing the role of Krishna in Star Plus show "Krishna Chali London", which tells the story of Radhey who is looking for his life partner and his only dream is to get married.

