Megha Chakraborty takes cue from Namastey London

television

In an upcoming episode of Krishna Chali London, Krishna (Megha Chakraborty) will be seen recreating a scene from Namastey London

Megha Chakraborty

Actress Megha Chakraborty says she took inspiration for a scene of her show Krishna Chali London from the movie Namastey London. In an upcoming episode on the show, Krishna (Megha) will be seen recreating a scene from Namastey London where she shuts down Dr. Veer who refuses to treat an Indian due to lack of immigration papers.

"My inspiration for the scene has been the popular movie, Namastey London Just like how actor Akshay Kumar stands up against the British for criticising and insulting India, on the show, Krishna without any hesitation stands up for her country and protests against Dr. Veer for refusing to treat an Indian," Megha said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever