Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shows his skills, plays beautiful track on electric guitar

After attending three days Assembly session, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday took to Instagram to unwind by playing his favourite musical instrument, the guitar. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shared a beautiful video with his followers where he can be seen showing off his skills on an electric guitar.

Taking to Instagram the Meghalaya CM wrote, "After a hectic 3 day Assembly session, unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff. It's been a long while I haven't played so I guess a few mistakes." In the 45-seconds video clip, Conrad Sangma showed his skills with the guitar as he played a beautiful track by the metal band Iron Maiden.

The Meghalaya CM played the tune of the 1986 song Wasted Years from the band's album Somewhere in Time. Netizens were in awe of his skills and took to the comments section of the post to laud the minister. One user said, "This is too good. So refreshing," while another a user commented, "Multi-talented chief minister." "Coolest chief minister ever," wrote a third user.

Conrad Sangma is the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He assumed office in 2018 after he managed to cobble up a coalition government in Meghalaya with the support of other regional parties, the BJP and an independent MLA. In 2008, he also became the youngest finance minister of his state.

What do you think of Conrad Sangma's guitar skills?

