Meghalaya High Court judgement unacceptable: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed as unacceptable the judgment of Meghalaya High Court that India should have been a Hindu nation.

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad said the judiciary and the government should take note of this judgement as an attempt was being made to spread hatred.

Owaisi was reacting to the judgement delivered by Justice S.R. Sen on Monday while disposing of a petition relating to refusal of Domicile Certificate to an army recruit.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) late on Wednesday night, Owaisi said the judge who took oath on Indian Constitution can't give such a wrong judgment.

"India will not become an Islamic country. India will remain a plural and secular country," said Owaisi on Justice Sen's reported observation that nobody should try to make India another Islamic country.

"What sort of judgement is this? Will the judiciary and the government take note of this," he said.

The MP advised Justice Sen to interpret the Constitution and not to beg Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The judge has observed that he has faith in Modi that he will protect India from becoming another Islamic country. He also urged Modi to enact laws to allow non-Muslims living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to come to India and take Indian citizenship.

