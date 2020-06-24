Meghalaya Police sings John Lennon's iconic song Imagine with 'anti-drug' twist

In one of the most melodious anti-drug campaigns, the Meghalaya Police shared a video of a group of cops singing a cover of John Lennon’s Imagine. The highlight of the song is that the lyrics have been tweaked and they give out a message to discourage drug abuse.

Performed by the police group, The Khaki Vibes, the video has been created to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26. The video was shared on Meghalaya Police’s Facebook page on the occasion of World Music Day on Sunday.

The song sends out a message to live a life free from drugs and not resort to substance abuse. With lyrics such as ‘Imagine all the people, enjoying a natural high', the rendition has been a hit among netizens.

The caption of the video reads, “On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay & upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R. Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by 'The Khaki Vibes'.”

The video has garnered more than 132,000 views, over 3,800 likes and 1,800 shares. The social media users have showered the police group with praises. A user said, “Wow beautifully sung by the Meghalaya Police, I believe this will be a strong message to all the people of the state, that they are not performing their duties only but they create a healthy and a loving atmosphere to live in.. Well done Officers.. God bless you.”

Another user said, “Whoever wrote the lyrics is brilliant !!! Powerful message indeed !! Meghalaya Police you rock. So much talent in the force !! AWESOME !!!”

One more user said, “Kudos to the Meghalaya Police, what a wonderful song and performance to raise awareness and what better way than through music, a great initiative, khaki vibes spreading good vibes.”

One of the users wrote, "Grand salute to Meghalaya Police for such a rocking message to the people of the world. Duties can be delivered through music as well. Music can really change lives “

