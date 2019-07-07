Meghan, Harry share picture perfect moments from Archie's christening

international

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a series of pictures of the royal family members from the ceremony

Pic courtesy/Instagram/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Washington D.C: Amid all the excitement over the christening ceremony of the youngest royal member, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared some adorable pictures of the intimate ceremony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was baptised in a private chapel by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England at the Windsor Castle .

The little boy wore a lace and satin christening gown -- a replica of one made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter -- which was even the dress code for his cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a series of pictures of the royal family members from the ceremony. The first is a family picture featuring Harry and Meghan, the proud parents with their child, along with Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Also in the family picture was Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Harry's father Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the late Princess Diana's two sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Meanwhile, the second picture is a close up of the infant being carried by his mother as his father looks on. "This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," read the caption.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Archie was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue," it concluded. Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip were unable to attend the ceremony.

With inputs from ANI

