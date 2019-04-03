Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make Instagram debut as 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'

international

Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who are all set to welcome their first child made their Instagram debut as 'Royal Sussex. And their first post itself has left us floored

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared this photo as their Instagram debut post. Pic/Instagram The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle who is is celebrating the arrival of her and Prince Harry's first child just crossed another milestone, as the royal couple just made their Instagram debut. Yes, you heard us right! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have finally got their own official Instagram account. The royal couple made their debut under the Insta handle @sussexroyal.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their Instagram debut in style

The couple launched their official handle on April 2, 2019, and within 24 hours the handle has got amassed 2.4 million followers. What's more! The couple even shared few inside photos of their life and the post has got about 8 lakhs 50 thousand likes and still counting.

Prince Harry and Meghna Markle's first post on their official Insta account a sneak peek into the life of the royal couple from their various trips around the world. The news was also officially announced by the Kensington Palace on their Instagram account. They said, "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Even Clarence House, the official account of Prince Charles and Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also welcomed by the Royal Family's official account on Instagram. The Insta debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marks a new chapter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will soon welcome their first child in the spring of 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates