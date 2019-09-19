Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend Misha Nonoo's wedding in Italy

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) arrive to attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C [USA]: As Misha Nonoo is set to get married to Mikey Hess, her BFF and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to attend the Italy wedding with husband Prince Harry. Markle and Harry will be guests at the wedding in Rome on Friday. A source told an international magazine that there is no way that Meghan wouldn't be at Misha's wedding.

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are other guests who are set to attend the wedding of designer Nonoo and oil tycoon Hess. The expected guest list include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and newlyweds singer Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. Singer Katy Perry and her fiance actor, Orlando Bloom, alongside Queen Rania of Jordan are also slated to attend the wedding.

According to news sources, there will be a party at Cinecitta, the legendary film studio. It is Nonoo's second wedding. Around 2012 she got married to Alexander Gilkes, who's now dating Maria Sharapova.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates