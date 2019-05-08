Meghan Markle gave birth in a hospital?

international

Harry and his Scotland Yard security team were reportedly by her side before she welcomed the royal baby on Monday (May 6)

Washington D.C.: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were blessed with a baby boy recently. While everyone is waiting with bated breath for the couple to reveal the royal baby's name and pictures, many are trying to figure out all the details behind the baby's birth.

Many people are speculating that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her little munchkin at a hospital despite a lot of rumours doing the rounds that she wanted a home birth. It is highly unlikely for her to give a home birth since she was overdue, reported Daily Mail as cited by E! News.

According to the publication, the former 'Suits actor was taken to a hospital in London on Sunday night and it was apparently so close-lipped that even some of the senior royals were unaware of the plans.

The outlet also reported that she most likely delivered her baby at the Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born. In addition to the royals being born there, Meghan and Harry's friends Victoria Beckham and David Beckham also had their babies there.

However, Buckingham Palace is staying tight-lipped about the details of the royal baby's birth. On the happy news, however, they released a statement and told the fans "more details" would be shared in the "forthcoming days."

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement read.

The statement further read, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

On Monday, The Duke of Sussex also shared the happy news from his new home at Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage. However, he left the details surrounding the baby's birth a mystery. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," he said.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody," he added.

The Royal fans can take a sigh of relief as they won't have to wait for too long to find out about Meghan's birth plans or the baby's name. The Duke of Sussex reassured everyone that they would make another announcement.

"But for us I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so that everyone can see the baby," Meghan said.

The royal couple announced the news of pregnancy back in October 2018. The couple successfully kept every little detail about the pregnancy, including the sex of their child, under tight wraps.

