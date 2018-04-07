Meghan Markle had to hone tea-drinking skills before meeting the Queen

The 'Suits' actress had to practice certain tea etiquettes like crooking her finger while holding the cup, back and forth stirring motion instead of circular, refraining from blowing on the tea to cool it down, and stuff like that



Meghan Markle

While some people fret over their clothes, hair, or nails before a meet with their future in-laws, Meghan Markle had to go beyond all those petty things. The future-royal had to relearn and hone her tea drinking skills before meeting her future grandmother-in-law, who happens to be one of the most formidable, respected, and regal figures, according to Us Weekly.

The fact was revealed in Markle's biography, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', penned by Andrew Morton, the one who wrote Princess Diana's biography. According to the book, Markle had to learn the art of British tea drinking to appease the Queen in order to gain the monarch's approval.

The 'Suits' actress had to practice certain tea etiquettes like crooking her finger while holding the cup, back and forth stirring motion instead of circular, refraining from blowing on the tea to cool it down, and stuff like that, according to The Food and Wine magazine.

While we don't know if Markle was able to memorise it all or not, but it is clear that she aced the interview as the queen soon released her letter of approval for Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.

The couple also revealed in a post-engagement interview that the Queen's corgis were snuggling on Markle's feet during the illustrious the meeting ' though it is not acceptable to have your pets around while having tea, no one put up a question when the pets belonged to the Queen of England.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever